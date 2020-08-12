Sick Christmas Day bushland rapist to be freed

A sick rapist who preyed on a lost young Japanese tourist will be released from prison tomorrow.

A sick rapist who preyed upon a young Japanese tourist he found lost in the bush, tying her to a tree and sexually abusing her for hours in a horrific Christmas Day ordeal will be released from prison on Thursday morning.

The Supreme Court today ordered rapist Kym Spoehr, 68, be released from prison on a strict supervision order that will allow authorities to keep a close watch on him.

Spoehr was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment following the prolonged attack on the young tourist on Christmas Day 2001 in the Noosa National Park.

During a hearing to decide whether he should be released from prison with or without a supervision order, the court heard Spoehr, who was 49 at the time, had been illegally camping in the national park when he encountered the lost 29-year-old tourist who he offered to walk back to the park's main entrance.

While the victim's back was turned, Spoehr struck her over the head several times with a piece of wood causing deep lacerations.

He then dragged the victim off the track to his camp site, tied her arms around her body, tied her body to a tree with rope, taped her mouth, and cut off her clothing with a knife.

During the course of the night Spoehr raped the woman seven times, performed oral sex on her, and forced her to masturbate him.

"Early the next morning, the respondent walked the victim to a beach and forced her to wash in the surf," Justice Peter Applegarth wrote in a judgment handed down Wednesday afternoon.

"He gave her some old clothing, walked her to the entrance of the park and released her."

Spoehr, who represented himself at the Supreme Court hearing, opposed the supervision order.

"After almost 20 years in custody or being subject to a supervision order, and now being appropriately medicated for his condition, he says that he wants to get his life back," Justice Applegarth wrote.

"He submits that a supervision order would be somewhat counter-productive."

In a video link from Wolston prison Spoehr said the rape was an "anomaly" and that he was an honest person.

"I screwed up badly and I paid a big price for it," he said.

"I don't have a criminal mind."

But Justice Applegarth found Spoehr was an unacceptable risk of committing a serious sexual offence if released without a supervision order.

"I conclude that the respondent's current lack of supports in the community and his current lack of a plan to address his accommodation, medical and psychiatric needs means that he is at least a low-moderate risk of committing a serious sexual offence in the absence of a supervision order," he wrote.

"The risk is that he will commit a serious sexual offence in broadly similar circumstances to the offences committed in 2001, or will commit a serious sexual offence against a woman with whom he develops an association which is fractured due to a bout of anger or whatever conditions precipitated his 2001 offending."

Spoehr will be released from prison on Thursday morning.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.





