SICKENING VIDEO: Gang brutally head-stomps young woman

CHILLING footage has emerged of a gang of Cairns youths bashing, head-stomping and robbing a young woman while she screams in pain and fear.

The full video, shared on social media, begins with a mob of mostly young women chasing after the victim while one repeatedly yells, "Grab her."

It then switches to a large girl raining down fists into the head and body of the victim as she tries in vain to cover her face.

A gang of youths bashes, head-stomps and appears to rob a young woman in Cairns. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"Roll over c***," the chief aggressor grunts while a young boy rifles through the victim's pockets amid a storm of kicks to the head and body.

Other members of the gang, previously not physically involved, appear to have an argument about whose turn it is to go next.

"Give me your money, give me your money," the first attacker says.

She then unleashes a sickening volley of brutal head kicks and punches, joined at one stage by a skinny boy who stomps on the young woman's skull.

A young woman believed to among the attackers takes to social media to address the incident. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

More of the group then joins in on the disgusting bashing before the video abruptly ends.

All throughout the video, the recipient of the extreme attack can be heard screaming.

One of the girls believed to among the assailants has since taken to her story feed to address the incident and its social media fallout.

"Hope youpla choke on my name like a fat c*** gone down the wrong hole dead dogs," she wrote.

"Youse are disgusting can't ask me the truth but youpla all play dirty …"

Queensland Police have been asked for comment - as has Education Queensland, since several of the attackers appear to be wearing uniform shorts of Cairns schools.