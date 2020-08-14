Menu
Patrick Woods has been nominated for a Clarion award for a series of images, capturing the dramatic arrest of a 22-year-old man. Picture: Patrick Woods
News

Caloundra siege photos score awards nomination

14th Aug 2020 12:30 PM
Sunshine Coast Daily photographer Patrick Woods has been nominated for a prestigious award for his work capturing a dramatic Caloundra siege.

Woods is shortlisted for best photo essay in the Queensland Clarion Awards after capturing the four-hour manhunt.

He is among a series of Sunshine Coast-based journalists up for this year's awards.

The others include Sherele Moody for her emotional feature on how the murder of little Stacey-Ann Tracy affected six women.

And Lachie Millard for his photo essay of the Sunshine Coast fires.

Woods' work captured the arrest of a 22-year-old man following a domestic violence incident that led to an emergency situation at Caloundra on November 29, 2019.

Multiple streets were evacuated and police swarmed the area after they received a frantic triple-0 call from a woman who claimed she was attacked, and the man responsible was armed and on the run.

'No remorse' from man who shut down Caloundra

Man at centre of dramatic siege slapped with fine

Woods' photos show a man on the ground while one police officer has a gun drawn before he was handcuffed and escorted away.

Winners will be announced at a presentation on Saturday, September 19.

