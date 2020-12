A man was taken to hospital following the incident with a truck. Photo: Zizi Averill / File

A MAN in his 40s has been taken to Monto Hospital following an incident with a truck.

A Queensland Ambulance Service statement said the man had been taken to hospital in a stable condition after sustaining significant leg injuries in the event.

The truck had been moving at slow speed at the time.

The incident happened on Bancroft School Rd at 11.37pm yesterday.