Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

‘Significant issues’: Vaccine truth exposed

by Ally Foster
24th Mar 2021 9:09 AM

 

A leaked email has revealed the Department of Health admitted to "significant" teething issues with the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the government insisting the rollout was on track.

The second stage of the rollout, Phase 1b, started this week, with six million more Australians now able to get the jab.

However, this phase has been plagued with complaints from GP's about an under supply of vaccines, being unable to keep up with demand and not enough direction on when and how people should book an appointment.

Now, an email obtained by The Guardian, admits to "significant" issues in the rollout.

"There were (in some cases significant) teething issues with the deliveries last week and over the weekend," said Department of Health email to the healthcare network covering the Hunter, New England and Central Coast.

"We are continuing to follow up with the VOC [vaccine operations centre] about any of the outstanding deliveries and to assist to [sic] delivery suppliers to try and improve their processes."

Originally published as 'Significant issues': Vaccine truth exposed

More Stories

australia coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency flood alert: Thousands told to be ready to move

        Premium Content Emergency flood alert: Thousands told to be ready to move

        Weather An emergency flood alert has been issued for northern parts of the Gold Coast, with thousands of residents receiving text messages advising of the threat.

        Woman narrowly avoids prison after kicking victim in face

        Premium Content Woman narrowly avoids prison after kicking victim in face

        Crime After kicking a woman in the face while she was down, a young South Burnett woman...

        Latest business liquidations in South Burnett

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in South Burnett

        Business Liquidations listed in the South Burnett council area

        Two juveniles busted after Blackbutt sports club trashed

        Premium Content Two juveniles busted after Blackbutt sports club trashed

        News Police have dealt with two young boys after a Blackbutt sports club was ransacked...