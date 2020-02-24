Simmons concern grows as injury flares up again

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: Ben Simmons #2 of Team LeBron dribbles the ball in the second quarter against Team Giannis during the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Licens

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: Ben Simmons #2 of Team LeBron dribbles the ball in the second quarter against Team Giannis during the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Licens

Aussie star Ben Simmons has been scheduled to have an MRI on his aching back after being forced from the court five minutes into Philadelphia 76ers' 119-98 NBA loss to Milwaukee.

Simmons winced in pain after going up for a lay-up and hobbled from the court straight to the locker room.

Reports suggest the 76ers are concerned about the possibility of a more serious injury to the star guard.

Watch the 2019/20 NBA Season with ESPN on KAYO. Up to up to 7 LIVE games every week! New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

He was "emotional" after leaving the X-ray room in the Bucks' arena and team officials were looking to MRI results on Monday before determining next steps, according to ESPN.

The 23-year-old recorded 17 points and six rebounds in the All-Star Game before sitting out the 76ers' 112-104 overtime victory versus visiting Brooklyn with a balky back.

Asked was he good to go during the warm-up, Simmons said he wouldn't be playing unless he was.

In the time he had on court, he made both his field goals and one of two free-throws.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 17 rebounds while Khris Middleton scored 25 points for the Bucks.