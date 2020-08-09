Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Simon Cowell breaks back in bike crash

by Sara Nathan, New York Post
9th Aug 2020 4:25 PM

 

Simon Cowell was undergoing back surgery on Saturday night after a bad bike accident, Page Six is told.

The America's Got Talent star, 60, was rushed to hospital following the crash at his home in Malibu, California.

He was testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home when the accident occurred, sources said.

"Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening," a rep for Cowell confirmed on Saturday night.

"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon while testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," the rep added.

America's Got Talent: Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell. Picture: Trae Patton/NBC
America's Got Talent: Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell. Picture: Trae Patton/NBC

Cowell has spent lockdown with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their 6-year-old son Eric, as well as her 14-year-old son Adam from a previous relationship.

He turned to biking after embracing a get-fit regimen that saw him lose 27kg over the past few years.

The music mogul said being on lockdown has made sticking to his healthy lifestyle much easier, except for the temptations brought on by Eric (his son).

"I'm doing a bit of cooking. I'm exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet," he said.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Simon Cowell breaks back in bike crash

More Stories

broken back celebrity editors picks injuries simon cowell

Just In

    US man dies from the plague

    US man dies from the plague
    • 9th Aug 2020 6:41 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside troubled job training courses

        Premium Content Inside troubled job training courses

        Politics With the State Government yet to crack down on training courses using job ads to lure in jobseekers, The Sunday Mail has tested the system.

        New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

        Premium Content New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

        News Out of the coronavirus pandemic a new 24-hour hotline has been created to support...

        BREAKING: Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

        Premium Content BREAKING: Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

        Breaking Emergency crews are currently on scene at a single vehicle crash in the Burnett.

        Man arrested after trying to buy coffin at Maryborough pub

        Premium Content Man arrested after trying to buy coffin at Maryborough pub

        Crime THE Heritage City man was arrested for swinging a fluoro light tube around while...