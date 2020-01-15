Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOCKING RESULTS: A dad of four pleaded guilty to drug driving.
SHOCKING RESULTS: A dad of four pleaded guilty to drug driving.
News

Single dad left ‘shocked’ by roadside drug test results

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
15th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Daniel Stewart, 38, smoked marijuana, he assumed that was all he was putting in his body.

But he was rendered shocked when his roadside drug test came back with results he couldn't explain.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard the single father-of-four was pulled over on December 2, about 8.30am.

Police drug tested Stewart on Crescent Street, Gatton, and the results showed traces of marijuana and methylamphetamine.

Appearing in court with a charge of drug driving, Stewart pleaded guilty.

Representing Stewart's case, Duty Lawyer Andrew Gillard told Magistrate Kay Ryan his client claimed he had only smoked marijuana.

"My client is unaware how that methylamphetamine came to be in his sample," Mr Gillard said.

Magistrate Kay Ryan told Stewart there were some "not very nice people out there" who sold drugs.

"You're not the first person this morning (in court) who has said the same thing," Ms Ryan said.

"(Dealers) mix them together to get people hooked.

"So wherever you're getting that stuff from - don't."

She asked Stewart to consider how his actions would affect his children.

"What sort of model is this for your kids?" she said.

"I'm sure you don't want them taking drugs."

Ms Ryan told him the situation should serve as a lesson.

"Even if you thought it was okay to have a cone or something, this should be a big wake up call," she said.

"You have no idea what you're putting into your body."

Stewart was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for four months.

His conviction was recorded.

More Stories

Show More
gatton court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Huge iPhone change tipped

    Huge iPhone change tipped
    • 15th Jan 2020 6:22 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug counsellor’s bizarre excuse for drug driving

        premium_icon Drug counsellor’s bizarre excuse for drug driving

        Crime A drug counsellor who was caught driving with drugs in his system says a smoothie was to blame.

        From coin toss to softball champion

        premium_icon From coin toss to softball champion

        Softball and Baseball Mundubbera’s Connor Pashley flipped a coin to decide his sporting future and the...

        COUNCIL: temporary water interruption

        premium_icon COUNCIL: temporary water interruption

        News South Burnett Regional Council will be isolating the Wooroolin water supply for...