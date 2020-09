Three have been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover at Murgon last night. File Photo.

THREE patients were transported to hospital last night, after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled over on the Bunya Highway.

According to QAS spokeswoman, paramedics arrived at the scene at 8pm, where they treated four patients for minor injuries.

Three were subsequently transported to Murgon Hospital in a stable condition, and one did not require hospitalisation.