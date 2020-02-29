Sisters leading the way for young women

ATHLETES: Mackenzie, Sophie and Olivia Grundy after flying home at the Nanango Park Run. (Picture: Tristan Evert.

Olivia, Mackenzie and Sophie Grundy have all been selected to represent Queensland at upcoming national titles with Olivia and Mackenzie for triathlon and Sophie for polo cross.

The Kingaroy High students follow a gruelling training schedule and dedicate majority of their spare time to training and competitions,

A healthy family rivalry always helps with training according to Olivia who said they always push each other.

“Me and Mackenzie really push each other and I am always chasing her, which makes her run faster,” Olivia said.

“I’ve been doing triathlons for about two and a half years and just absolutely love it.

“The thing I love about triathlons is you get to do a few different things and I really love swimming and running.”

STAR SISTERS: Olivia and Mackenzie Grundy at the QLD schools triathlon titles in Hervey Bay. (Picture: Contributed)

Olivia Grundy also qualified for the Australian Aquathlon Championships last year.

Mackenzie who was the first South Burnett athlete to represent QLD at the national athletic championships said there is a great community in triathlons.

“I have so much fun with triathlons and I really enjoy the social aspect of competing with a team,” Mackenzie said.

“There are so many amazing women in triathlons to draw inspiration from as they are so dedicated and work so hard.

“I was disappointed I didn’t make the QLD team last year and I worked super hard this year, so to qualify is so exciting.”

Olivia and Mackenzie swim four times a week, ride four times a week and run three times a week.

Sophie, who is the oldest of the three was part of the QLD athletics team in 2018 competing in javelin and is now preparing to head to Ballarat for the national polo cross championships.

Sophie said polo cross was something her and her mum had been looking to get into for a long time.

“I have been riding horses my whole life and I finally played a game of polo cross with some friends and just loved it,” Sophie said.

“There isn’t a great deal of opportunity to play in the South Burnett, so I play for a club in Chinchilla.

“I played 6 carnivals and was selected to be part of the QLD team for the national championships.

“It’s my first time at this level and I am pretty nervous, but we have been preparing well and the horses are fit so I’m sure I will do well.”

Olivia and Mackenzie will head to Hervey Bay to compete in the national schools triathlon series on March 22–25 with Sophie competing in the national polo cross championships on March 30.