Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emilia and Selina Parker raising money for drought-stricken farmers this Christmas.
Emilia and Selina Parker raising money for drought-stricken farmers this Christmas.
Community

Sisters on a festive fundraising mission for farmers

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
17th Dec 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTH Burnett siblings Selina, 12, and Emilia Parker, 9, are determined to spread Christmas cheer to farmers doing it tough this year.

The girls’ parents, Steve and Robyn Parker, said they were blown away by their girls’ generosity and dedication to the cause.

“A few weeks ago we were talking about what we wanted to do for Christmas and the girls just really wanted to help the farmers,” Mr Parker said.

Selina and Emilia Parker with the money they’ve raised for drought stricken farmers.
Selina and Emilia Parker with the money they’ve raised for drought stricken farmers.

Mr Parker said they were grateful for the support of South Burnett Mayor Keith Campbell and the team at Donut King, who were kind enough to donate donuts for them to sell.

And sell they have: “$1876.90 in cash and I’m just waiting on a bank transfer to come through for $500,” Mr Parker said.

“Grand total. $2376.90. Well done, Kingaroy.

“Mayor Keith Campbell and I are having a meeting today with a group, who we will work with to directly help the farmers who are in financial trouble.

“We will get a list of farming families together and present each one with an early Christmas present.

“This is so exciting.”

Keith Campbell with Selina Parker.
Keith Campbell with Selina Parker.

Mr Parker said it wasn’t too late to donate.

“The girls and I are hoping we can get more donations before we start visiting farmers this week some time, so please if you're a business or someone who can give, then please help us make a farmer’s Christmas,” he said.

south burnett christmas 2019 south burnett drought south burnett drought fundraiser south burnett fundraising south burnett kids
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News When thousands of polocrosse competitors flocked to Warwick for the world cup, Linda Tillman knew this event would make big changes to the small city.

        Driver slapped with eight demerit points on Burnett Hwy

        premium_icon Driver slapped with eight demerit points on Burnett Hwy

        Crime The crazy speed a man was busted at along the Burnett Highway.

        Red Earth footprint spreads across the Burnett

        premium_icon Red Earth footprint spreads across the Burnett

        News The Red Report reveals how far foundation has come and what it hopes to achieve...

        Nanango High’s top OP-scorer reveals plans for future

        premium_icon Nanango High’s top OP-scorer reveals plans for future

        Education He finished Year 12 with the highest OP score in his cohort.