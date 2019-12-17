Sisters on a festive fundraising mission for farmers

SOUTH Burnett siblings Selina, 12, and Emilia Parker, 9, are determined to spread Christmas cheer to farmers doing it tough this year.

The girls’ parents, Steve and Robyn Parker, said they were blown away by their girls’ generosity and dedication to the cause.

“A few weeks ago we were talking about what we wanted to do for Christmas and the girls just really wanted to help the farmers,” Mr Parker said.

Selina and Emilia Parker with the money they’ve raised for drought stricken farmers.

Mr Parker said they were grateful for the support of South Burnett Mayor Keith Campbell and the team at Donut King, who were kind enough to donate donuts for them to sell.

And sell they have: “$1876.90 in cash and I’m just waiting on a bank transfer to come through for $500,” Mr Parker said.

“Grand total. $2376.90. Well done, Kingaroy.

“Mayor Keith Campbell and I are having a meeting today with a group, who we will work with to directly help the farmers who are in financial trouble.

“We will get a list of farming families together and present each one with an early Christmas present.

“This is so exciting.”

Keith Campbell with Selina Parker.

Mr Parker said it wasn’t too late to donate.

“The girls and I are hoping we can get more donations before we start visiting farmers this week some time, so please if you're a business or someone who can give, then please help us make a farmer’s Christmas,” he said.