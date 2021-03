Paramedics have transported eight people to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover at Wooroolin. File Photo.

Paramedics have transported eight patients, two adults and six children, to hospital after a van rolled over at Wooroolin.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, emergency services were called to a crash on the Bruce Highway just before 10pm last night (March 26).

The patients were all transported to Kingaroy Hospital in stable conditions with minor injuries.