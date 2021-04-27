Menu
Login
Oxley Road, Corinda, traffic diverted as authorities work to remove truck
Oxley Road, Corinda, traffic diverted as authorities work to remove truck
News

Six-hour marathon to remove truck stuck under bridge

by Maddy Morwood
27th Apr 2021 8:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A truck is stuck under the Oxley Road railway bridge at Corinda this morning.

Northbound traffic is being directed along Martindale St and Oxford Road southbound traffic is being diverted along Jerrold Street.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area with major delays expected.

 

It could take up to six hours to remove a truck under the railway bridge on Oxley Road. Picture: 9 News/Shannon Marshall-McCormack
It could take up to six hours to remove a truck under the railway bridge on Oxley Road. Picture: 9 News/Shannon Marshall-McCormack

 

 

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said it may take up to six hours to clear.

Translink has reported that Route 104 and 106 buses travelling along Oxley Road have been delayed up to 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, congestion is building in Mansfield after a two-vehicle crash on Wecker Road near the intersection with Ham Road.

Paramedics were called to the incident just after 6am and are providing care for an elderly motorist.

Police are urging motorists to use caution in the area.

Originally published as Six-hour marathon to remove truck stuck under bridge

More Stories

bridge brisbane editors picks qld stuck truck

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM’s Olympics funding pledge a ‘huge win for Qld’

        Premium Content PM’s Olympics funding pledge a ‘huge win for Qld’

        News Queensland’s bid to host the 2032 Olympics has taken a giant leap forward with the Federal Government set to fund half the costs of hosting the Games.

        Lives at risk: Major mistake behind QLD’s hospital crisis

        Premium Content Lives at risk: Major mistake behind QLD’s hospital crisis

        Health Experts call for overhaul of Qld’s stressed health system

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Activate your bonus subscription for great monthly rewards

        FULL LIST: South Burnett community groups get funding boost

        Premium Content FULL LIST: South Burnett community groups get funding boost

        Community South Burnett Regional Council has announced the successful applicants for its...