Six North Burnett jobs you can apply for right now

APPLY NOW: Here are six jobs in the North Burnett you can apply for now. Picture: Contributed

THE national health crisis affecting out nation has left thousands of Australians out of work.

Strict laws to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have meant workers have had to leave their jobs.

The Central and North Burnett Times has compiled a list of six jobs you can apply for today in our region, to make the process easier.

1. Tradesperson - Boilermaker (Mt Perry)

Evolution Mining are looking for a fixed plant boilermaker to be engaged in general fabrication and repairs of all site assets as required.

The applicant must be a trade qualified boilermaker, hold a current Australian driver’s licence, and have a high risk work licence.

You can apply for the job here.

2. Health, Safety and Training Adviser (Mt Perry)

Evolution Mining are looking for an applicant that can responsible for supporting the HST Superintendent.

They will apply, implement, establish, and review the Mt Rawdon Mine Safety and Health Management System, their emergency response capability, and more.

You can apply for the job here.

3. Machine Operator (Gayndah)

Ahern Contracting are a small family run earth moving business based in Gayndah, operating through the North Burnett.

They’re currently for an operator who has experience with dozers, excavators, scrapers, trucks, and more.

To learn more, please click here.

4. Piggery Worker (Monto)

A family run farm is looking for a permanent worker to help with their piggery.

Day to day work includes feeding, shifting pigs, and cleaning pens.

Experience with a trailer and tractor would be an advantage.

To learn more, please click here .

5. Delivery Driver (North and South Burnett)

Deliver small local phone books for PH Global Distribution across the Burnett, including Gayndah, Biggenden, Mundubbera, Murgon, Kingaroy, and more.

Your own vehicle is required, with an immediate start required.

To learn more, please click here.

6. Livestock Attendant (Monto)

Salisbury Farming Enterprises is looking for a motivated, energetic, computer literate piggery hand for their operation in Monto.

Candidate must be physically fit, with basic maintenance skills and piggery experience being essential.

To learn more, please click here.