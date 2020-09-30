Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Six teens in stolen vehicle rollover

by Darren Cartwright
30th Sep 2020 8:23 AM

 

Six teens - the eldest aged just 15- have been rounded-up and detained after a stolen vehicle crashed and rolled early on Wednesday morning on the Gold Coast.

A 13-year-old girl was among those allegedly travelling in the four-wheel drive when it collided with traffic signs and rolled at the Burleigh Heads off-ramp on the Pacific Motorway.

All of the occupants fled the vehicle although police were able to locate and detain three boys, two aged 14 and a 15-year-old, and three girls, aged 13, 14 and 15.

One of the 14-year-old boys and the 15-year-old girl needed treatment at Gold Coast University Hospital for minor injuries.

A 14 and 15-year old boy and a 13 and 14-year-old girl have been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police are still investigating.

Originally published as Six teens in stolen vehicle rollover

More Stories

Show More
car theft crime gold coast rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s snake season, here’s what you need to know to stay safe

        Premium Content It’s snake season, here’s what you need to know to stay safe

        News SOUTH Burnett snake catcher Christian Andersen chats with the South Burnett Times about what you need to know as the snakes come out to play.

        CRIME WRAP: Crimes that shook the South Burnett this month

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Crimes that shook the South Burnett this month

        News LISTED here are some of the most shocking, frightening, and in some cases...

        $95m invested into Burnett Hwy not enough, says MP

        Premium Content $95m invested into Burnett Hwy not enough, says MP

        Politics Despite nearly $96 million being spent on upgrades to the Burnett Highway in the...

        Tennis star’s beautiful tribute to Burnett game-changer

        Premium Content Tennis star’s beautiful tribute to Burnett game-changer

        News DAPHNE Fancutt changed the game of tennis on and off the court, inspiring and...