Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Raiders joke about 'six again' in their Christmas video.
The Raiders joke about 'six again' in their Christmas video.
Rugby League

‘Six to goooo’: Raiders joke about howler

18th Dec 2019 2:33 PM

Canberra might not have won the grand final this year, but they've become No.1 when it comes to social media plays.

 

It was no different when they released their Christmas video this week.

 

In the clip, written and performed by Denis Carnahan of 'Queensland's Everywhere' fame, the video is a take on 'The 12 Days of Christmas' featuring everything from "12 revelling Rickys" to "Nick Cotric in a tight tee".

 

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial >

 

 

The video even references the controversial refereeing howler in the grand final with "six to gooooo".

 

Even the faulty fireworks that got stuck in Joey Leilua's eye get a run.

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
canberra raiders nrl grand final 2019 sydney roosters
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News When thousands of polocrosse competitors flocked to Warwick for the world cup, Linda Tillman knew this event would make big changes to the small city.

        Driver slapped with eight demerit points on Burnett Hwy

        premium_icon Driver slapped with eight demerit points on Burnett Hwy

        Crime The crazy speed a man was busted at along the Burnett Highway.

        Red Earth footprint spreads across the Burnett

        premium_icon Red Earth footprint spreads across the Burnett

        News The Red Report reveals how far foundation has come and what it hopes to achieve...

        Nanango High’s top OP-scorer reveals plans for future

        premium_icon Nanango High’s top OP-scorer reveals plans for future

        Education He finished Year 12 with the highest OP score in his cohort.