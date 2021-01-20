Menu
Six-year pandemic: Overseas destinations to remain off-limits

by Thomas Morgan
12th Feb 2021 5:26 AM
Bali is among destinations that could be off limits for years to come amid "disturbing projections" that developing countries will become no-go zones due to sluggish COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

Holidaying Aussies, long-separated families and would-be international tourists may not be able to travel between Australia and 70 developing nations for up to six years, after revelations the developing world may struggle to achieve herd immunity before 2027.

The world's fourth most populated country, Indonesia, has only secured enough vaccines to protect 150 million of its 270 million people, with the bulk of doses being the less-effective Chinese jab.

Public data also shows India, as well as many Pacific and African countries, are struggling to secure more than 5 per cent of the doses they need.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison this month hinted Australia could help its Pacific neighbours after the Federal Government ordered extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Four Seasons Resort Bali At Jimbaran Bay. Picture: Four Seasons
The news would come as a blow to Bali and holidaygoers, with the Bali Hotels Association reporting that more than 1 million Aussies visited the tourism hotspot in 2018.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said a slow rollout of the vaccine would be a nightmare for the state's beleaguered tourism sector.

"It's a disturbing projection for our industry, an industry that is built on the freedom of movement both domestically and internationally," Mr Gschwind said.

"This would have a profound impact on us."

Originally published as Six-year pandemic: Overseas destinations to remain off-limits

