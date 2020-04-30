Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Security cameras at Leigh Galbraith's Coffs Harbour home captured some incredible night time footage.
Security cameras at Leigh Galbraith's Coffs Harbour home captured some incredible night time footage.
News

Skin crawling vision caught on security camera

Janine Watson
30th Apr 2020 4:40 PM | Updated: 1st May 2020 6:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

If snakes make your skin crawl, this footage caught on a home security camera will be hard to watch.

It shows a python making its way along the front gate of Leigh Galbraith's Coffs Harbour home in the early hours of Monday morning.

She lives behind the Bray Street shops and has security cameras installed.

The movement of the snake attempting to make its way from the gate straight up into the roof cavity triggered the cameras.

She was sent a security alert and when she checked the vision she couldn't believe her eyes.

"At first I thought it was a stick - and that somebody was waving it in front of the security camera - and then I saw the tongue and I was absolutely horrified."

Over the twenty years she has lived there, she's found the odd snake skin in the attic so she knows they're around.

"They keep the rats away. I have to keep telling myself that because it freaks me out that they're up there."

She lives with her 24-year-old son who isn't phased in the slightest, and her little 'bitsa' poodle who sleeps much of the time.

Leigh Galbraith .
Leigh Galbraith .

Now when she gets up in the middle of the night she takes extra time turning the lights on and checking for movement.

"You just don't know what goes bump in the dark do you?"

She realises pythons aren't venomous but knows she's not the only one "freaked out" by the footage.

"A friend from Canada said he would much rather risk running into grizzly bear or a wolf in the woods than that."

coffs harbour editors picks pythons snakes snake video
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Latest freeze to hit ballooning public service

        premium_icon Latest freeze to hit ballooning public service

        Politics First it was a pay freeze, now another freeze looms for the Queensland public service as the State Government tries to rein in a massive Budget blowout.

        • 1st May 2020 5:14 AM
        Leaked audio: Why Premier won’t reopen schools

        premium_icon Leaked audio: Why Premier won’t reopen schools

        Education A leaked recording has revealed the Premier’s reasoning on the issue

        • 1st May 2020 5:04 AM
        Police bust two Kingaroy drivers with drug charges

        premium_icon Police bust two Kingaroy drivers with drug charges

        News There’s more happening in the dead of the night in Kingaroy than meets the eye …

        South Burnett council meeting times confirmed

        premium_icon South Burnett council meeting times confirmed

        News Mark these dates down, all council meetings for the rest of the year have been...