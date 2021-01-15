Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter in flight. Picture: Surf Life Saving Australia
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter in flight. Picture: Surf Life Saving Australia
News

Skydiver flown to hospital after collision during free fall

Liana Boss
15th Jan 2021 5:42 AM | Updated: 10:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been flown to hospital with lower leg injuries after a skydiving accident at Tyagarah.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said in a statement they were tasked to the airfield by NSW Ambulance about 7.30pm on Thursday.

They were responding "to a report of a parachuting accident at Tyagarah with initial reports that two parachuters had collided during the jump".

"NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised a 35-year-old male for lower leg injuries after colliding mid free fall from 10,000 feet with a fellow parachutist," the service said.

"Both opened their chutes and both landed safely however the gentleman further aggravated his already broken leg."

The man was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

northern rivers community nsw ambulance parachuting accident skydiving accident tyagarah airfield westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man sneaks opioids into watch house, injects self and others

        Premium Content Man sneaks opioids into watch house, injects self and others

        Crime After noticing suspicious activity among inmates, police charged a Cherbourg man with injecting drugs into a fellow inmate while in custody.

        Police investigating string of break-ins, thefts in Burnett

        Premium Content Police investigating string of break-ins, thefts in Burnett

        Crime Burnett police have charged one man and are continuing to investigate a number of...

        Helicopter inspections to kick off across Burnett region

        Premium Content Helicopter inspections to kick off across Burnett region

        Information Powerlink Queensland will be commencing helicopter inspections in coming months to...

        Murgon police investigating fires at skate park, business

        Premium Content Murgon police investigating fires at skate park, business

        Crime Murgon police are investigating two separate fires deliberately lit in earlier this...