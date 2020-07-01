Menu
Rumble strips are set to line the Burnett Highway, alerting tired and distracted drivers. File Photo.
‘Sleepy bumps’ to alert drowsy drivers on Burnett Highway

Holly Cormack
1st Jul 2020 1:30 PM
IN coming weeks, the Burnett Highway is set to be decked out with rumble strips or ‘sleepy bumps’, extending from Nanango to Goomeri, and from Gayndah to Eidsvold.

Transport and Main Roads minister Mark Bailey said the strips will alert drivers when their vehicle crosses the line.

“They’re a valuable safety feature to help prevent drivers from drifting out of the correct lane, particularly when they are tired or distracted,” Mr Bailey said.

The project will be rolled out as part of an almost $1 billion commitment to road safety across Queensland, which is also supporting 800 jobs as the state unites and recovers from COVID-19.

Mr Bailey said safety improvements are also underway to an 11km section of the D’Aguilar Highway south of Nanango, which includes rumble strips and shoulder widening at various locations.

“It’s great to see that these works will be delivered by RoadTek, which Deb Frecklington and the LNP cut 700 jobs from during their time in government,” he said.

The new project comes after Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey recently visited the region, to inspect works on the $18 million Three Moon Creek bridge upgrade, and to announce $5 million to help build a brand new John Peterson bridge south of Mundubbera. A further $8 million has also been assigned to seal Monto-Mount Perry Road.

