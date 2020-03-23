Small school welcomes new principal with big dreams

NEW PRINCIPAL: Coolabunia State School principal Lisa Hawke with her year 6 students Chloe, Tia, Jade, Kahla, and Charli. Photo: Madeline Grace

MEET the new principal of Coolabunia State School – with more than 10 years of experience in the education industry, Lisa Hawke is here to make her mark.

After spending a few years in far north Queensland Mrs Hawke and her family have made the big move to the South Burnett.

Mrs Hawke has taken over as principal of Coolabunia State School, following on from Murray Johnston who was principal at the small school for more than 30 years.

It would seem education is a Hawke family affair with Mr Hawke starting at Murgon State High School this year too.

“We met in high school and both went into teaching,” Mrs Hawke said.

“We have three kids. Two who are here at Coolabunia and one who isn’t quite school aged yet.

“Moving at the beginning of the year with three little ones was a massive effort, but we’re all feeling settled now and are loving getting to know the South Burnett.”

BIG DREAMS: Coolabunia State School’s new principal, Lisa Hawke. Photo: Madeline Grace

Mrs Hawke began her career as a secondary teacher, teaching senior English and biology.

“After doing that for a few years I spent some time as a head of department in some larger secondary schools,” she said.

“Then I went and worked as an educational adviser before realising my main passion was in early primary learning as a small school principal.

“This is now my third school being a principal.”

Looking back to when she was attending primary school, Mrs Hawke said even back then she had her heart set on teaching.

“I remember being in primary school and looking up to my teachers and thinking I want to be like that and do what they do,” she said.

“I always enjoyed my schooling experience.

“I really did see education as a way of opening doors and creating opportunities. So I wanted to be a part of that.

“For me education is how I was able to move out of a low socio-economic situation and provide for myself and live the kind of life I wanted to live, and then for my family too.

“In the last few years I’ve really developed a love for primary schools and early learning.

“Those first few years of school pay a really important role in a student’s life and education.

“There really is just a huge benefit to having a strong education through primary school. It makes life and secondary school that much easier if you’re properly prepared.”

Mrs Hawke said since moving she had felt nothing but welcomed.

“It’s such a lovely little school and I feel so welcomed and at home already,” she said.

“It has a real community focus and the parents are all lovely too.

“I’m so excited to see how this year goes and see what I can offer Coolabunia State School.”