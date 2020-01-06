Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Kin Kin community is mourning the tragic loss of Maureen Piggott after she died in a ride-on lawnmower accident on Saturday. Photo: Contributed
The Kin Kin community is mourning the tragic loss of Maureen Piggott after she died in a ride-on lawnmower accident on Saturday. Photo: Contributed
News

Small town in shock after tragic lawnmower death

Ashley Carter
6th Jan 2020 8:45 AM | Updated: 8:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Kin Kin community is mourning the loss of a "beautiful" woman after she was killed in a tragic ride-on lawnmower accident on Saturday.

Maureen Piggott, a self-professed "dream chaser", was driving the mower on her Kin Kin property, north of Noosa, when it rolled and trapped her beneath the machine.

Police were called to the property about 7.30pm and found her body under the mower.

Ms Piggott's death has left a wave of devastation, with many expressing shock and "deep sadness" at the loss of the highly-valued community member.

Maureen Piggott was known for her work with alpacas on the Broadmeadows alpaca farm. Photo: Contributed
Maureen Piggott was known for her work with alpacas on the Broadmeadows alpaca farm. Photo: Contributed

The 61-year-old was known for her Broadmeadows alpaca farm and volunteering at Kin Kin State School and Playgroup.

"I am absolutely bereft," a friend wrote on social media.

"She'd been overdoing things lately and I told her not to go slashing when she got home. You can't tell Maur what to do."

"I am having trouble comprehending and finding words for such a tragic loss," another said.

Workplace Health and Safety officers are investigating and police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks kin kin maureen piggott tribute
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOLIDAY HEARTACHE: Number of people in need peaks

        premium_icon HOLIDAY HEARTACHE: Number of people in need peaks

        News CTC youth and family services manager said it had been a difficult year, possibly the most difficult she had witnessed in the region.

        Community shines at Bell Races

        premium_icon Community shines at Bell Races

        Racing Carnival Despite track closures the Bell community rallied together for their premier social...

        50 PHOTOS: Tom Curtain returns

        premium_icon 50 PHOTOS: Tom Curtain returns

        News Kumbia rejoices as local legend, Tom Curtain returns.

        Shocking SPER debt total owed in the South Burnett

        premium_icon Shocking SPER debt total owed in the South Burnett

        News More than 12,500 of the region’s residents started the year with SPER debts hanging...