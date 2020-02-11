Menu
Two Kingaroy businesses and one school reported broken windows and damaged louvres this week. Photo: NAOMI HOCKINS
Smashed windows a cause for concern

Jessica Mcgrath
11th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
BROKEN windows are a cause for concern as police investigate two businesses and a school that were damaged earlier this week.

Kingaroy police received a complaint from a local school on Monday morning that an unknown person had smashed a number of windows over the weekend.

The officers then received a complaint from a Haly St business at 8am on Monday, February 3.

One of the business’ windows had been smashed after someone had thrown a wine bottle through it.

Police were also informed of 16 louvres damaged at a business shed at Markwell St on Tuesday.

The Kingaroy police are still investigating each of these incidents.

If you have information for police contact Policelink on 131 444 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

