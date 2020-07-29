Smashed windows, cannabis: What Nanango cops faced this week

Police are asking for public assistance after a beer bottle was thrown through the window of a Nanango property. File Photo.

WINDOWS smashed, drugs and ammunition found; investigations are continuing into this week after an eventful few days for Nanango police.

A man faces court after police executed a search warrant of his Hodgleigh address at 4.30pm on Friday afternoon (July 24).

Police will allege they located two cannabis plants and ammunition.

The 59-year-old will front Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 31, charged with producing a dangerous drug, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possessing drug utensils.

At 12.30am on Saturday morning (July 25), a driver was stopped by police in Nanango for a roadside breath test.

An ensuing investigation revealed the Yarraman man had previously been disqualified from driving.

The 46-year-old will stand before Nanango Magistrates Court on August 24, charged with disqualified driving.

A women has been charged with drink driving after being pulled over by police at Maidenwell at 12.45am on Sunday morning (July 26).

Police will allege she recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.132.

The 45-year-old was charged with drink driving and issued a notice to appear before Nanango Magistrates court on August 24.

In the early hours of Sunday July 26, police received a call that a beer bottle had been thrown through the window of a Nanango property.

The 74-year-old woman woke with a start at about 2am, after she heard one the windows of her Elk Street home shatter.

Police are following up on CCTV of three people, who were captured in the vicinity at the time. Footage has been collected from a nearby business and the Nanango City Safe CCTV system.

If anyone can assist police in identifying these individuals, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.