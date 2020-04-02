Smells like germ-fighting goodness

INTO HER OWN HANDS: Despite the shop doors being closed and the markets being cancelled, Felicity Aitken from The Murgon Florist and Moffatdale Boutique Market says both the florist shop and markets are “open” for business …

FELICITY Aitken is not the kind of person to back down from a challenge.

While coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on small businesses, this South Burnett florist says she isn’t going to just sit back and let it destroy her shop and has come up with an ingenious way to provide the community with an important resource in high demand.

Hand sanitiser was one of the first items to disappear from shelves across the country when the news first broke of the virus reaching Australia.

Felicity has been taking orders for her own government-standard sanitiser gels and sprays, infused with a blend of essential oils known for their antibacterial properties.

“It has taken quite a while for all of the ingredients to arrive but at this stage I should have everything I will need next week, with my first batch ready to pick up by the end of the week,” Felicity said.

“I’m following the government’s regulations and protocols to ensure the sanitisers are commercial-grade strength and adding essential oils like eucalyptus and lavender give the gels and sprays an added antibacterial factor as well as a pleasant scent.

“Sanitisers can be quite harsh on sensitive skin as well, so I am using aloe vera gel and juice to make sure my blend is nourishing.”

While The Murgon Florist’s doors are shut to the public, Felicity wants to make it clear she is still open for business.

“We are simply doing all of our trading over the phone and internet now, but other than that nothing has changed,” she said.

“We take all orders and requests over the phone or via our website and then we deliver them straight to the door.

“We’re still taking Anzac wreath and Mother’s Day orders as well as funeral, birthday and orders just to try and cheer someone up.

“We also sell fresh local honey, eggs and wine so there’s something unique to add to orders … we just want people to know we are still here and ready to do business.”

Felicity is also the brains behind the Moffatdale Boutique Market, an event for local stall holders to show their handmade wares and creations.

Like all local events, the market has been postponed for the foreseeable future but Felicity said there was no need to stop trading altogether.

“If you head onto the Moffatdale Boutique Market Facebook page you can see posts and details from all of our wonderful stallholders and how you can purchase their incredible products,” she said.

“This isn’t a time to give up on local business. In fact, this is when we should be going out of our way to show more support then ever so I encourage everyone to purchase locally wherever possible at a time like this.

“We’ve got something for every occasion and taste, so jump online and take a look; you’ll be amazed what you find.”



Felicity is able to make orders of all sizes and specifications, with the option of delivery so you don’t even need to leave the safety of your home.

To place an order for your own bottle of sanitiser, phone The Murgon Florist on 4168 1888 or to take a look at the store’s website.