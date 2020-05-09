Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two women have been hospitalised after suffering snake bites to their feet and legs.
Two women have been hospitalised after suffering snake bites to their feet and legs.
Health

Two women in hospital after snakes attack their feet, legs

9th May 2020 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two North Queensland women were hospitalised overnight after getting bitten by a snake.

One woman, in her 20s, was bitten on the foot at a private residence at Balgal Beach about 7pm Friday.

She was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

A second woman, in her 30s, was reportedly bitten by a snake on the leg at a Cloncurry address about 12.45am today.

She was taken to Cloncurry Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Snake bites hospitalise two women

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLASHBACK: South Burnett product captains QLD in 1975

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: South Burnett product captains QLD in 1975

        Rugby League After growing up in Blackbutt, this South Burnett rugby league player went on to captain Queensland in 1975.

        COW V CAR: Three rushed to hospital

        premium_icon COW V CAR: Three rushed to hospital

        News Three people were rushed to hospital after a crash last night.

        ROAD MAP: What easing of restrictions will look like

        ROAD MAP: What easing of restrictions will look like

        News Queenslanders have a three stages of easing the coronavirus restrictions. Here’s...

        • 9th May 2020 11:01 AM
        Woman allegedly rams cop car, narrowly misses officer

        premium_icon Woman allegedly rams cop car, narrowly misses officer

        Crime Police track the movements of three alleged car thieves more than 200km from Hervey...