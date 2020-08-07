Three fishers had an expensive day out on the bay after being fined $15,000 for getting “carried away” with this haul.

Three fishers had an expensive day out on the bay after being fined $15,000 for getting "carried away" with their snapper catch.

The recreational fishers were found with 52 snapper weighing 61kg - or 9 per cent of the average commercial take of the entire state - when patrol officers carried out a routine inspection last August.

"Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers found 52 snapper on board a trailered vessel during a routine inspection at Manly Boat Harbour on 6 August 2019," Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said.

"One fisher initially told fisheries inspectors 12 snapper had been caught but all three fishers later said they got 'carried away' and caught 52 snapper between them.

The illegal snapper catch found by Fisheries inspectors

"Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol determined they were in possession of a total of 40 regulated fish in breach of fisheries regulations."

The three pleaded guilty to one charge each under the Fisheries Act and were fined $5000 apiece. No convictions were recorded.

Mr Furner said it was a timely reminder that new rules apply in relation to catching snapper after stocks were classified as depleted.

"The Queensland Government recently announced a new closure for snapper and pearl perch to allow the fish to spawn and ease pressure on depleting stocks.

They have both been declared no-take species in Queensland waters for one month from 12.01am on 15 July, and this applies to all fishers."

Mr Furner said outside the closed season, the maximum possession limit is four snapper per person for recreational fishing.

Originally published as Snapper catch costs fishers $15k