SNAPSHOT: Everything you need to know about election

COUNTING CONTINUES: The vote count has been ongoing since this morning with the ECQ updating results as the day rolls on. Photo: Laura Blackmore

WHAT WE KNOW

SUNDAY 1.30pm

Mayoral race - Brett Otto had a lead over incumbent mayor Keith Campbell with Abigail Andersson and Toni Ralph trailing behind

Division 3 - Incumbent councillor Danita Potter had the lead over Rhonda Trivett

Division 4 - Kirstie Schumacher was in front of incumbent councillor Terry Fleishfresser

Division 5 - Incumbent Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff was in front of Colleen Bird

Division 6 - Incumbent councillor Ros Heit had the lead over Hook Henschen

THE race for the top seat just became even closer with less than 40 per cent of the vote count to go at 1.30pm.

Incumbent mayor Keith Campbell has slightly gained momentum to nearly catch first time mayoral candidate Brett Otto who was in front early this morning.

At 12.30pm with 61.14 per cent of the votes counted, Mr Otto had a 39.41 per cent lead over Cr Campbell who had risen up from 33.34 to 35.96 per cent.

Abigail Andersson was sitting on 15.79 per cent and Toni Ralph had 8.83 per cent of the votes.

Incumbent Division 1 councillor Roz Frohloff and incumbent Division 2 council Gavin Jones were both unopposed heading into the election.

In the other four divisions there are currently two candidates competiting against each other for their seat on council.

Read more about their results here.

SUNDAY 8.30am

As counting recommences, the tight race to Mayoral victory continues for the South Burnett Regional Council.

Four candidates are vying for the top spot and with results rolling in it's becoming a two-horse race between two nominees.

As of about 8.30am Sunday morning, just 22.6 percent of the mayoral candidate votes have been counted, but there are clear leaders to the pack.

The results coming through are the votes that have been counted up to the evening of March 28. Election officials will resume counting today.

Director of Otto Group Accountants and first-time runner Brett Otto has 41.31 per cent of votes for the top spot.

Incumbent mayor Keith Campbell, meanwhile, has so far secured just 33.34 per cent.

Local business owner Abigail Andersson has 16.20 per cent, and Toni Ralph has 9.15 per cent.

If Otto continues his lead, it will end Campbell's decades of service with local council.

He began his career in council when the region amalgamated and he was the only councillor to stand unopposed in the 2008 elections (for division 4).

Campbell was Wayne Kratzmann's deputy mayor from 2012 to 2016, before he was elected mayor in 2016, ahead of four other candidates.