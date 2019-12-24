SNAPSHOT: Top 5 sporting moments from 2019

The Murgon team who won the first premiership of the South Burnett rugby league competition in 1920. (Photo: Contributed)

With another huge year of sport coming to an end, we've decided to look back at some of the year's top sporting headlines.

100 Years of League

Rugby League in the South Burnett region was stronger than ever as it celebrated its 100th year of competition.

In a fairy-tale home finish, the Murgon Mustangs once again made history by claiming the 100th premiership.

The Otto family presented the club with the Mustangs premiership team photo from the inaugural 1920 season.

Relay for life

The 2019 South Burnett Relay for Life raised over $111,000 for the Cancer Council Queensland through the community and various sporting events.

The Dinner for the Captains, led by former Brisbane Broncos winger Michael Hancock, record-holding solo sailor, Jessica Watson and cricket star, Greg 'Fat Cat' Ritchie raised $42,000.

The Ride 4 Relay event raised an additional $21,000.

Panthers celebrate double win

Panthers fans had a lot to celebrate after their teams took out both the men's and women's titles in the South Burnett Football Competition.

After falling short in 2018 the Panthers men's squad continued to cement their spot as one of the regions most successful sporting teams with eight out of the past nine premierships.

Local girl on international stage

It's hard to go past a local doing well on the big stage.

Kingaroy beach volleyball champion Taliqua Clancy and her partner Mariafe Artacho del Solar celebrated winning bronze at the beach volleyball World Championships in Germany on July 6.

This is the first medals Australians have won in competition for 16 years.

Government backs Burnett sport

Sport is alive and well in the region as reflected by the number of grants the sporting community received this year.

Collectively, sporting groups across the region received almost $400,000.

The Blackbutt Golf Club received $100,000 to upgrade their irrigation system, while several other clubs received upwards of $7000 to go towards equipment, first aid training and club support.