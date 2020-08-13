Sneaky glasses case uncovers ‘nefarious’ drug activity

AN INCONSPICUOUS glasses case was at the centre of a 34-year-old woman’s hearing in Gayndah Magistrates Court.

Lisa Shayne Arnott appeared in court via phone over two seatings after being charged with drug possession, possession of pipes or utensils, and possession of property suspected of being used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

At the first sitting on July 10, police prosecutor Louise McConnell told the court Arnott was stopped by police in Gayndah around 10.20am on November 14.

The court heard a search of her handbag uncovered a glasses case with a glass pipe and clip seal bags containing meth inside.

A further search found another small black case containing a phone, scales, and straws.

Ms McConnell told the court Arnott had made admissions to the 0.1g of meth inside the clipseal bag and pipes, and eventually gave police the access code to her phone.

Several incriminating messages were found according the Ms McConnell, such as “sorted them 2g yet?”, “chuck me some in a bag for a min”, and “yeah I’m good I still have my pipe anyway”.

READ MORE:

REVEALED: South Burnett parents behaving badly

Man allegedly found with shotgun, drugs and ammunition

‘No sympathy’ for drink driver who crashed into fence

All items were seized following her arrest.

Defence lawyer Jay Rossiter told the court the defendant was a mother with a good working history, however had turned to drugs after previous domestic violence relationships.

In his submissions he asked if Arnott’s phone would not be forfeited as it had sensitive material relating to domestic violence issued.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said an application should’ve been made to police to acquire said material, as phones used in “nefarious activity” such as drugs should be confiscated.

After being adjourned until August 7, duty lawyer Travis George said the information had been retrieved from the phone.

He then submitted to the court Arnott had made full admissions to the police, and had been struggling with domestic violence issues at the time.

Mr Duroux acknowledged Arnott’s previous entry in Mackay last year where she was given a drug diversion, but gave her a stern warning to stay away from drugs.

She was fined $1000, with all items, including her phone, forfeited to the crown.

A conviction was recorded.