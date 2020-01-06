Snowdens reveal barrier stands in path of success

TEAM Snowden could have four leading chances in the $2 million Magic Millions 2YO Classic now that promising filly Stellar Pauline is likely to squeeze into the final field for the Gold Coast race on Saturday.

Trainers Peter and Paul Snowden, who have dominated two-year-old racing this season, already have race favourite Aim, King's Legacy and Nitrous - all last-start winners - safely in the field, while Stellar Pauline is on the borderline to secure a start in the 16-horse field.

"I'm hoping we can get Stellar Pauline into the Magic Millions,'' Peter Snowden said. "She's a talented filly and she will run very well if she does get a start.''

Stellar Pauline is equal 18th on the order of entry but with a couple above her already out of the race, the filly looks like making the final field when it is announced on Monday.

Snowden, who won the Magic Millions with Capitalist in 2016, said there was no dominant two-year-old this season and the big-race barrier draw, which will be held on Tuesday morning, was crucial.

"It's a pretty even field of two-year-olds so the barrier draw is so important,'' he said.

King's Legacy beats Ebony Rose in the B.J. McLachlan Stakes at Eagle Farm. Picture: Trackside Photography

The champion trainer is preparing a powerful team for Saturday's glamour Gold Coast meeting, including in-form duo Hightail and Leviathan in the $2 million Magic Millions 3YO Guineas (1400m).

The stable will also be saddling up Misteed in the Magic Millions Fillies and Mares (1300m), plus Switching To Win, Battleground and Smartedge in support races.

● Trainer Anthony Cummings will decide on Monday if emerging filly Philizzy backs up in the Magic Millions.

Philizzy made an impressive debut at Randwick's Kensington meeting last Saturday, running down Osamu with a powerful late surge, but Cummings is lukewarm about a Magic Millions start.

● Franke Dettori, who won the Longines World's Best Jockey title last year, is unlikely to get a ride in the Magic Millions.

The English-based jockey is on the Gold Coast as a guest of Magic Millions but as of late Sunday had not picked up a ride in the 2YO Classic or 3YO Guineas.