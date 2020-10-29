Snubs emerge in Origin Game 1 teams

The big winners and big losers for State of Origin Game 1 are emerging with leaked team news revealing the likely team lists for the series opener in Adelaide.

Blues coach Brad Fittler will confirm his side for Origin I on Thursday afternoon, but his mind is already made up, according to reports which have revealed Rabbitohs playmaker Cody Walker will miss out altogether.

Maroons coach Wayne Bennett will also reveal his side later this week.

However, The Courier-Mail has revealed Bennett has already made his toughest call, by giving Roosters veteran Jake Friend the starting No. 9 role in a team that could include up to nine debutants.

Bennett's call means Dragons star Ben Hunt will likely be named on the bench while Tigers rising star Harry Grant will miss out completely.

The Daily Telegraph reported Thursday Fittler has also made the tough call of partnering Nathan Cleary with Luke Keary in the halves.

Fittler's team will also include at least two debutants with Keary and Eels wrecking ball Junior Paulo locked in. Origin rookies Isaah Yeo and Ryan Papenhuyzen are also reportedly locked in selection battles.

Melbourne's Ryan Papenhuyzen could still squeeze his way in.

The team announcement will leave 10 players from both squads on the outer after Fittler and Bennett were able to select an extended 27-man squad for the series.

The Blues are yet to finalise their side, but The Daily Telegraph has revealed the early casualties include Eels forward Nathan Brown, Panthers flyer Stephen Crichton, Storm forward Dale Finucane, Dragons utility Zac Lomax, Panthers playmaker Jarome Luai and Walker.

The Maroons early casualties, as reported by The Courier-Mail, include: Souths fullback Corey Allan, Broncos forward Patrick Carrigan, Grant, Coen Hess, Cowboys star Valentine Holmes (suspended for Game 1), Knights centre Hymel Hunt, Dragons forward Josh Kerr, Raiders forward Dunamis Lui and Titans speedster Phillip Sami.

The series kicks off on Wednesday, November 4, at the Adelaide Oval.

NSW LIKELY GAME 1 TEAM

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler.

1. James Tedesco

2. Daniel Tupou

3. Jack Wighton

4. Clint Gutherson

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Luke Keary,

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Damien Cook

10. Junior Paulo

11. Boyd Cordner (c)

12. Tyson Frizell

13. Jake Trbojevic.

Interchange: 14. Cam Murray, 15. Isaah Yeo/Angus Crichton, 16. Ryan Papenhuyzen/Cam McInnes, 17. Reagan Campbell-Gillard/Payne Haas

QUEENSLAND LIKELY TEAM

Queensland coach Wayne Bennett says his team is not the underdogs.

1. AJ Brimson

2. Xavier Coates/Edrick Lee

3. Kurt Capewell

4. Brenko Lee

5. Dane Gagai

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c)

8. Christian Welch

9. Jake Friend

10. Josh Papalii

11. Jaydn Su'A

12. Felise Kaufusi

13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Interchange: 14. Ben Hunt, 15. Jai Arrow, 16. Lindsay Collins, 17. Moe Fotuaika

