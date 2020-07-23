‘So good’: Woolies saving trick revealed

Christmas is always a frantic - and expensive - time of the year, but now an Aussie bargain hunter has shared a simple way to slash your holiday grocery costs.

Taking to the popular Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook page recently, a shopper revealed how to take advantage of a little-known Woolworths Rewards offer.

For the uninitiated, the Woolworths Rewards program is a customer loyalty scheme that lets you earn a point for every dollar spent in store or at BWS, Big W and participating Caltex Woolworths fuel outlets.

You can later choose to redeem those points for cash off your grocery shop or convert them to Qantas points.

But one Facebook user has revealed a new way of putting them towards your Christmas shopping at the end of the year.

"Just in case you didn't know, you can bank all your savings for Christmas time," wrote a Woolworths customer on the Markdown Addicts Australia page.

"When you get $$ from your Rewards card, you can bank it until December when it will become available. A little saving tip for that crazy Christmas time."

They explained that to access the hack, you have to click on the "$$ off next shop" section in the Rewards app, "and it will ask how you want to be rewarded".

"Then log into the website when prompted and choose 'save for Christmas'."

Despite the Christmas option launching in 2016, it appears many customers were unaware of it, with the post attracting an outpouring of comments.

"I didn't know you could do that, but I found the option today and I was so excited. I use my Fly Buys points the same way, but I prefer to shop at Woolworths so this is awesome!" one woman wrote.

Others who were already in the know also revealed how they have been able to take advantage of the trick and save hundreds of dollars already.

"It's so good, I have $140 banked for Xmas," one customer said, while another posted: "It's so much better than Fly Buys."

"Good idea! Don't think Qantas points will help at the moment …" another joked, while another revealed they had a staggering $600 stashed away for Christmas so far.

Another said that you can also swap over to another redemption offer if you change your mind.

"You can also swap it when you need. I had $30 banked for Christmas, but (I) swapped it and used it today."

Woolworths confirmed the Bank for Christmas option to news.com.au. It is understood 300,000 customers have opted in recent years.

The option was introduced based on customer feedback, with shoppers wanting more options when it came to how they spend their rewards and when.

Under the program, 2000 points can be converted to $10 Woolworths Dollars.

If you select the "Bank for Christmas" option, that cash can be saved until December.

To make that selection, log in to your Woolworths Rewards account, select My Account in the top right-hand corner and select Redemption Settings, which will contain the Christmas offer.

You can also view your redemption choice in the Woolworths Rewards app, which can be seen under the welcome banner on the home screen.

When customers select this option on WoolworthsRewards.com.au, everything they earn gets banked until December 1, when the savings are released. They can access these savings until December 31, and can then start banking their savings again from New Year's Day.

