WHILE Queensland certainly isn't the worst place to be stuck, the news that Victorians in Brisbane could return home was as welcome as batch brewed coffee in one of Melbourne's famous laneways.

Victorian residents can now return home after the state closed the borders last week, with the Victorian Government having downgraded Brisbane's status to an 'Orange Zone', which requires those returning to be tested on arrival within 72 hours.

It was good news for schoolteacher Shanelle Feillafe, who was worried she wouldn't make it back in time for the start of the school year.

Shanelle Feillafe returning home to Brunswick East, Melbourne. Picture: Steve Pohlner

"Lockdown happened, I had a huge panic attack on the Friday because I was like I don't know how I am going to get home, who knows when we could go home," Ms Feillafe said.

"I am now stressing because I only have a week before I return to school … I had tried to get an exemption and had applied for it at the start of last week but still hadn't heard back from them."

Ms Feillafe was meant to be in Brisbane for a week to see friends and her Nan, which she wasn't able to do because of the restrictions that kicked in while she was there.

"I was struggling more than I thought I would, but I came here to see my friends, my uncle and my Nan but I wasn't able to see her," she said.

Ms Feillafe was over the moon she found out she could return home and booked the flight to Melbourne as soon as she could.

"Oh my gosh I was so happy, I was very excited and happy to hear it … I booked it (plane ticket) literally straight away," she said.

Ms Feillafe is now excited to see her dog again.

"I've got lots of treats for him and I just hope he is as excited to see me as I am to see him," she said.

Originally published as 'So happy': Relief as Victorians finally allowed home