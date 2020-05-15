Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TEE OFF: Kingaroy golfer Grant Green about to tee off at the South Burnett Radiology day. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
TEE OFF: Kingaroy golfer Grant Green about to tee off at the South Burnett Radiology day. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Golf

Social golfers can now tee off seven days a week

Tristan Evert
15th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS great news for social golfers in Kingaroy with the Kingaroy Golf Club set to open the course seven days a week, for both members and non-members.

Previously the course was only open to social players three days a week, however under the new phase one easing of restrictions, social players can now tee off every day of the week.

Policies regarding the operation of golf clubs has been like a revolving door over the period of the coronavirus with rules frequently changing.

Kingaroy Golf Club PR manager Veronnica Harris said it’s fantastic news to finally be able to reopen the course to everyone.

“It’s fantastic to be able to reopen the course for social players this Saturday,” Harris said.

“A lot of our social players have been missing golf and missing the social aspect of being around the club, so it’s good to be able to allow them back.

“The course is still looking fantastic and the weather at the moment is perfect for a game of golf.”

A phone booking is still required to play the course and a number of guidelines must be adhered to in order to play.

Carts are available for hire, however there is a one person per cart rule unless two people live together.

The clubhouse will remain closed until further restrictions are lifted, however the clubhouse has undergone a number of renovations that are nearing completion.

kingaroy golf club south burnett golf south burnett news south burnett sport
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOUND: Woman, child located after an urgent police appeal

        premium_icon FOUND: Woman, child located after an urgent police appeal

        Breaking POLICE thank the public after a 40-year-old woman and her 2.5-year-old daughter were found. The pair had been missing since May 14.

        • 15th May 2020 12:35 PM
        Saints ‘Set the Pace’ for mental health awareness

        premium_icon Saints ‘Set the Pace’ for mental health awareness

        AFL The South Burnett Saints women’s team have created a ‘set the pace’ and push up...

        BUSTED: Six people to face court on drug charges

        premium_icon BUSTED: Six people to face court on drug charges

        News From private homes to health facilities, here are all the places people got busted...

        REVEALED: Councillors’ expenses and reimbursements

        premium_icon REVEALED: Councillors’ expenses and reimbursements

        News Mayor Brett Otto sets the record straight after recent speculation.