Solar-powered double-decker bus home could be yours

FOR SALE: Brenda Ramsey in front of her solar-powered double-decker bus in Yarraman. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

EVER dreamt of living in an off-gird solar-powered double-decker bus?

Well, now is your chance.

After travelling all over the east coast of Australia, this 1942 bus landed in the hands of Brenda Ramsey who had it relocated to Yarraman six months ago.

HOME ON WHEELS: Brenda Ramsey’s double-decker bus and property in Yarraman could soon be yours. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

The five-acre property is fully fenced, has two dams, off-grid solar, dog and chicken enclosures and several gardens.

Ms Ramsey has now decided to sell both her bus and land to move closer to her family in Maleny.

Ms Ramsey said although it was sad to part ways with the bus, she was eager to see someone new enjoy it.

FOR SALE: Brenda Ramsey in front of her double-decker bus, holding her cat Sylvester. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

"I had been living in Maleny for about 30 years and when all of my kids left home I decided I wanted to move and found this block of land in Yarraman," Ms Ramsey said.

"I saw the bus for sale on Facebook, and through a friend of mine was able to buy it and have it relocated to where it is today.

"It's completely insulated, warm in winter and cool in summer, has a gas heater upstairs and two gas burners downstairs and is completely off-grid solar."

MASTER BEDROOM: The upstairs bedroom, which also has a piano behind the bed. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Ms Ramsey has lived on her Yarraman property with her two cats, two dogs, chickens and one snake for the past six months and said it was a simplistic lifestyle.

"The simplicity of this lifestyle is so positive, I wake up every morning walk down the stairs and just feel good," Ms Ramsey said.

"You have to do very little work to keep it tidy and I love living in something with a lot of character.

"I have also planted about 30 fruit trees around the bus and have a vegetable garden as well as a number of herbs, two water tanks and a compost toilet."

Ms Ramsey said she had received a lot of interest in her bus so far and was excited to move back closer to her family.