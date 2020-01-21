Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland investor has bought Kingaroy's National Australia Bank building for $1.15 million. Picture: Madeline Grace
A Queensland investor has bought Kingaroy's National Australia Bank building for $1.15 million. Picture: Madeline Grace
Property

SOLD: NAB building fetches impressive figure at auction

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
21st Jan 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND investor has snapped up the National Australia Bank building in Kingaroy for a whopping $1.15 million.

The property was sold on an 8.20 per cent yield at Burgess Rawson’s Flagship Portfolio Auction.

The prime blue-chip investment property at 206 Kingaroy St sits on 726sq m and provides the new buyer with a net income of $94,760 pa plus GST.

Currently leased to the Top 6 ASX-listed company, NAB, on a five-year lease to March 2023, the asset also includes fixed 3 per cent annual rent increases, assuring growth for the investor.

Burgess Rawson sales and leasing executive Craig Chapman said the buyer had invested in a unique property in the growing South Burnett.

“It is extremely rare for ASX-listed tenant properties such as these to become available, especially within an established regional town centre and the banking industry,” Mr Chapman said.

“As a big four bank, NAB is a dream tenant and services the regional shire where more than 32,555 people call home.

“This million-dollar Kingaroy sale kicks off what is expected to be a strong year in Australia’s property market, particularly in regional Queensland, and we look forward to bringing a number of exciting opportunities to investors nationwide.”

burgess rawson kingaroy cbd
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        There is only one way to solve the drought

        premium_icon There is only one way to solve the drought

        Opinion OPINION: We spend money, pray for silver bullets and hope for a decent plan to arrive.

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        COURT: 38 people facing charges today in Murgon

        premium_icon COURT: 38 people facing charges today in Murgon

        Crime Here is the full list of the 38 people facing 75 charges at the Murgon Magistrates...

        Volunteering helps Murgon man feel more at home

        premium_icon Volunteering helps Murgon man feel more at home

        Local Faces ‘The beauty of life is not by how happy you are, but how happy others can be...