SOLD: New publican officially buys iconic Burnett pub

IT'S OFFICIAL: The Burnett Hotel in Gayndah has been officially bought by its newest publican Nichole Scott. Picture: Sam Turner

GAYNDAH’S Burnett Hotel has secured a new publican after she was won over the town’s patrons.

Former Rockhampton bar manager Nichole Scott has bought the iconic establishment on the corner of Capper St and the Burnett Hwy.

After managing the pub at Westwood near Rockhampton with her mum, Mrs Scott has ventured out on her own in the North Burnett.

She says her time in Gayndah so far has been surreal, with the locals welcoming her to town.

“Even with coronavirus it’s been fantastic, I’m in love with the people more than anything, they’re all kind,” she said.

“Everything I could’ve wished for when starting up here several months ago has happened.”

Mrs Scott says it has been nerve racking at times, especially when she started managing the pub weeks before coronavirus restrictions came into place.

She was able to weather the storm through selling takeaways, and is now reaping the rewards with dozens of patrons piling in each week.

The ongoing situation in the southern states however is a small concern for her after buying the establishment.

“You always ask yourselves those questions when you go out on your own, like am I going to make this work if restrictions are going to happen, stuff like that,” Mrs Scott said.

“There’s definitely nerves there, but at least I won’t have any regrets about having a go.”

For the time being accommodation has ceased at the Burnett, with the publican wanting to begin renovations over the next 6–12 months.

Food has been their saving grace, with dine in and takeaways running for more than a month and becoming increasingly popular.

“There’s a lot more that needs to be done here before I’m happy,” she said.

“At this stage, we’re just working with what we’ve got.”