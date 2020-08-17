SOLD OUT: Burnett race day ‘blown away’ by ticket sales

RACING FEVER: Winners of the 'Delightful Duo' class at Eidsvold Races 2019 Fashions on the Field, David and Margie McIntyre. Picture: Alex Treacy

EIDSVOLD’S race club has been blown away by the region’s response to its online ticket sale, after they sold out of general admission tickets in two days.

Slated for October 3, the annual meet will be the first patron race day in the North Burnett since the pandemic began in March.

The race day consistently draws crowds of up to 600 people each year, but has been capped at 500 patrons due to coronavirus restrictions.

Eidsvold Race Club president Lyle Murray said the committee has been blown away by the huge amount of tickets sold last week.

“It’s the first time we’ve put the tickets online before a race, whereas we’d usually just charge people on the door,” he said.

“I think people are just hungry for something to do, as this year has been disappointing in regards to events.”

Several country racing clubs have been forced to run patron free meets due to coronavirus restrictions, however a COVID-19 requirements plan by Queensland Racing has allowed for these events to have patrons under strict guidelines.

“We’re guided by the requirements plan, so at this stage 500 people is all we’re allowed based on the area we have,” Mr Murray said.

“It’s the seating plan that will be the big requirement, which is what we’re trying to plan out now.”

Only 200 general admissions tickets and 120 members tickets were allotted, doubling their membership from 60 last year.

The remaining attendance has been reserved for sponsors and racing personnel on the day.

Mr Murray states the only way keen punters could snag a ticket is if they find a way in with sponsors.

“Right now we’re six weeks out from race day, and if you haven’t got a general admission ticket online, or club membership, you may have to try find a way in through the sponsorship groups,” he said.

“The gate will be monitored on the day, with only the appropriate people with tickets allowed entry.”



Closer to October 3 he believes the club might be able place more tickets online, but this depends on two varying factors.

“We’re still working out our strategic plan with the seating, so if we have room for more seats there is a possibility we could have more tickets,” Mr Murray said.

“The committee also hasn’t decided on whether more memberships could become available.

“That again will be decided a fortnight out from October.”

The first heat of the Best of the Burnett Regional Fashion on the Fields will take place again this year, after the last instalment was impacted greatly by the pandemic.

