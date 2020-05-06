Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Corporal Jackson Wood has pleaded guilty to sending masturbation videos to a fellow soldiers while at Robertson Barracks in Darwin. (Composite image)
Corporal Jackson Wood has pleaded guilty to sending masturbation videos to a fellow soldiers while at Robertson Barracks in Darwin. (Composite image)
Crime

Soldier faces the sack over masturbation video

by Craig Dunlop
6th May 2020 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An Australian Army soldier had an unexpected "change of heart" on the first day of his trial on Wednesday and admitted to sending a masturbation video and a photo of a man's testicles to fellow army members.

Corporal Jackson Wood faced a Defence Force Magistrates Court hearing in Canberra on Wednesday where he performed an about-face and pleaded guilty to three counts of using a carriage service to cause offence.

After a failed application to adjourn the proceedings - which were expected to run for three days - Corporal Wood admitted to sending three lewd messages on mobile app Snapchat.

The first, on April 26 last year, was a picture of a man's exposed legs.

The second and third messages, which were sent to a second victim, were a masturbation video and a picture of a man's legs and testicles.

Corporal Wood was a member of the 1st Combat Engineers Regiment based at Robertson Barracks in Darwin when he sent the messages, which he admitted on Wednesday would have caused outrage or disgust to their recipients.

Corporal Wood's defending officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Tom Berkley, said he had prepared to defend the case but that the junior soldier had "a change of heart".

The soldier and Lieutenant-Colonel Berkley appeared on video link from Darwin because the Northern Territory's borders remain closed.

Corporal Jackson Wood has pleaded guilty to three counts of using a carriage service to cause offence. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Corporal Jackson Wood has pleaded guilty to three counts of using a carriage service to cause offence. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Lieutenant-Colonel Berkley told the court Corporal Wood had been suspended from the army.

Defence Force Magistrate Commander Gregory Sirtes SC took Corporal Woods though a lengthy explanation of the offences he had pleaded guilty to, and said he accepted the soldier's guilty pleas.

Precise details of the case were not aired in court on Wednesday, with lawyers sent off to negotiate the final account of the facts on which Woods will be sentenced.

He faces a range of potentially stiff consequences, including jail time, a stint in military detention, dismissal, a fine, or a reprimand.

Commander Sirtes will sentence Corporal Wood on Thursday.

 

 

Originally published as Soldier faces the sack over masturbation video

More Stories

Show More
army crime inappropriate conduct soldier

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Taliqua’s tips for staying positive during isolation

        premium_icon Taliqua’s tips for staying positive during isolation

        Sport Taliqua Clancy talks Olympic preparation and how to stay fit and healthy through this prolonged pre-season.

        GALLERY: St John’s crazy hair day

        premium_icon GALLERY: St John’s crazy hair day

        Education From beards to mermaids, St John’s students have donned their best hairstyles for...

        EXPLAINED: Students start back to school process

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: Students start back to school process

        Education South Burnett parents reveal whether they agree with the plan.

        ‘Not a party place’: Mayor sends out a stern warning

        premium_icon ‘Not a party place’: Mayor sends out a stern warning

        Council News Travel restrictions ease, but mayor doesn’t want people to think virus threat is...