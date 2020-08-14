‘Some you don’t forget’: Horror week for Coast fatalities

It has been a horror week on the roads for the Sunshine Coast with four lives lost in less than two weeks.

Police Forensic Crash Unit officer Sergeant Peter Cowan said it had been a particularly bad week for fatal car and motorcycle accidents.

“If it’s not the fatals, there’s been several other serious crashes this week too, which had nothing to do with the driving – just luck they didn’t end worse too,” he said.

Dean Khan, 48, died after a serious motorbike crash at Coles Creek, just north of the Coast, on Monday night.

Police said Khan’s body was found between the two northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway, about 200m south of the Mary Valley Link Road overpass, just after 11pm.

Paramedics treated the Emerald man for critical injuries but he sadly died at the scene.

A rider was killed in a serious motorbike crash at Coles Creek on Monday night.

A Sunshine Coast woman died in a tragic crash on the Dawson Highway in central Queensland on Tuesday night.

In a statement, police said preliminary information suggested a ute was travelling along the highway when it left the road and rolled just before 11pm at Cairdbeign, near Springsure.

The front passenger, a 49-year-old Sunshine Coast woman, became trapped and died at the scene.

Emergency services at scene of fatal Bruce Hwy crash. Pictured, Sergeant Peter Cowan. Photo: Patrick Woods

A witness to a horrific crash that took the life of a man on Thursday said he saw the car fly off the Bruce Highway at 100km/h and crash into a creek bed.

Truck driver Darryl Whitby, 57, was in shock as he frantically checked for a pulse and stayed with the man until the ambulance arrived on scene.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle traffic crash in the northbound lanes, just south of the Ilkley Rd overpass, at 9.30am on Thursday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said initial investigations revealed the man may have suffered from a medical episode.

“We will need to look into his medical history and wait for the autopsy results before anything is confirmed,” he said.

If the man’s death was the result of a medical episode, it won’t be counted towards Queensland’s road toll.

Sgt Cowan said the fatal crash on Thursday was a particularly difficult one to deal with.

“It wasn’t necessarily bad in terms of injuries, but it was difficult in terms of location and the dynamics of the crash,” he said.

“When you have a driver who hits several trees on their way down and ends up in a creek bed, extraction becomes difficult, as well as the physical removal of the car.”

Investigations are continuing.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal Bruce Hwy crash. Photo: Patrick Woods

Elle Hall always warned her son if he ever had a serious crash close to home it would be her who had to see it first-hand.

Her fears became reality when she was part of the first auxiliary firefighting crew on scene at a horror crash on Yabba Creek Rd, Imbil last Thursday, which would eventually claim the life of her 21-year-old son Jorn Gilbert-Hall.

TRIBUTES FLOWING: The Imbil community is rallying behind the family of Jorn Gilbert-Hall, after he died in a crash last Thursday.

Sgt Cowan said there hadn’t been a trend identified between the fatal crashes over the past week, but the fatal five was always a common factor in these type of accidents.

“A common thing that we see is inattention of other vehicles on the road and too much attention to mobile phones,” he said.

“This is not allowing drivers to expect the unexpected.

“As soon as you look at your phone, you’re driving blind.”

Sgt Cowan said before this week, the Sunshine Coast was tracking under the road toll figures from last year which he attributes to less vehicle movement.

He said it never gets easier being on scene of fatal crashes.

“It doesn’t change, everyone you go to is a horrible thing to experience and some you just don’t forget,” he said.