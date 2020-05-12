Menu
Export deals between four Australian abattoirs and China have been axed. PICTURE: CHRIS KIDD
Somerset abattoir among producers black-listed by China

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
12th May 2020 2:00 PM
SEVERAL Australian meat producers have been black-listed by the Chinese Government in a shock move overnight, the latest development in trade tensions between China and Australia.

Among the four abattoirs known to have been black-listed so far is one at Kilcoy, which is operated by Kilcoy Global Foods (formerly the Kilcoy Pastoral Company).

Kilcoy Global Foods is in the process of expanding its international reach, with offices in America and China, so it remains to be seen how this move by China will impact business.

Kilcoy Global Foods has been contacted for comment.

READ MORE: Dinmore meatworks suspended from shipping to China

READ MORE: Beef City banned from exporting to China amid rising tension

The other sites that have been black-listed are New South Wales' Northern Cooperative Meat Company at Casino, Beef City near Toowoomba, and the Dinmore Meatworks, both of which are owned by JBS.

A statement released by JBS asserted the bans at their facilities were the result of "technical issues".

It is unclear at this time whether the Kilcoy Global Foods abattoir was black-listed for the same reason.

