Son loses temper, kicks screen door at boozy birthday bash

A MAN will face district court after one too many birthday drinks lead to a breach of a suspended sentence.

On July 19, 2020, a Nanango man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with unlawfully damaging a screen door and window at his mother’s Cherbourg property, which has also been classified as a domestic violence offence.

What began as birthday drinks quickly turned south, as the defendant became drunk and lost his temper.

According to police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi, while intoxicated, he verbally abused his mother, kicked in a screen door, smashed a glass bottle against the front door of the house, and then proceeded to damage a second screen door frame nearby.

Defence lawyer Bonnie Djordjevic said the defendant had been drinking with his mother at the time, and when they drink together it is not unusual for things to get a bit heated.

She said his erratic behaviour can be partly attributed to his upbringing, having been exposed to alcohol and domestic violence in the home and in the community throughout his life.

The defendant also faced a second charge of public nuisance, which occurred on July 16 this year when police were called to a Cherbourg property in relation to the defendant yelling and screaming.

He entered a plea of guilty to both charges.

He received one fine of $350 for both offences, referred to SPER, and convictions were recorded.

Both offences were committed while the defendant was still serving a suspended sentence dating back to 2015.

For breaching his suspended sentence, ‘a crime punishable by imprisonment’, he was recommitted to the Kingaroy District Court on a date to be notified by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He has been granted bail until then.