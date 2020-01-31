Son’s last words to mum before crash

Ricky Jervis, 26, will be remembered by family and friends as a "kind and lovely young man."

IT WAS the text that would change Lynda Jervis' life forever.

At 4.10am on January 15, her son, Ricky, 26, messaged her saying "I love you so much and I am sorry mum."

By the time Lynda woke up at 8am and read her son's last words to her, he had already taken his own life in a car crash on a highway near Townsville.

Ricky Jervis, 26, with his mother Lynda.

"I woke up at 8am looking for Ricky in his bed and the car was gone. I tried to call him but no answer," she told The Courier-Mail.

"I called the police and a few hours later the police told me he was gone."

At that moment, Lynda said her "heart was shattered in a million pieces".

"(It) still is," she said.

Now Lynda is on a journey to ensure others know about the danger of depression, believing there isn't enough done for people battling mental health problems.

"I think that there should be more help for people going through depression," she said.

"In the end, he was in so much pain and his mind was not in the right place on the day of the car accident."

Lynda described Ricky, a dad himself, as a "kind-hearted boy".

He was loved by many and enjoyed riding his motorbike, spending time with his family and adored his dogs Buddy and Brutus.

Ricky loved his motorbike, his family and his two pet dogs.

Ricky's sister, Shandel Jones, remembers her brother as a "lovely young man."

"He had so many loved ones around him that called him his brother even though they were only his friends," Ms Jones said.

"He would always look after his nieces and nephews and spend time with them."

"My mum and Ricky were the closest and mum loved him more than anything," Ms Jones said.

Ricky's mother has used poetry as a way to mourn her lost son, with two poems titled Gone Too Soon and Here With Me.

An excerpt from Gone Too Soon reads,

"Born to amuse, to inspire, to delight, here one day, gone one night."

"Like a sunset dying with the rising of the moon. Gone too soon. Gone too soon."