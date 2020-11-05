Son’s warning as mum followed into home by hooded men

EERIE footage has emerged of an unsuspecting mother arriving home and parking in her garage while three men trail behind her, breaking in to her property.

CCTV vision captures the moment the woman arrives at her home in Sunnybank, at about 10pm on Tuesday night, to have one man race over to the garage door moments after.

He appears to be holding a sharp object and signals to his friends.

A Sunnybank mother arriving home, not expecting to be followed into her property by three men.

The woman's son, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared the vision on Facebook, warning homeowners in the area to be vigilant leading up to the Christmas period.

He said the incident gave his family a "fright" and prompted him to warn neighbours.

"Please keep an eye out now going into the Christmas period," he wrote.

"There will be more thefts."

The man said his mum luckily noticed the three men and didn't get out of her car until the garage door was closed.

Screen grabs of men who followed a Sunnybank mother into her garage.

"This group of men was about to leave but had decided to sneak back on to the property just before the gate had closed," the son wrote.

"They had even attempted to look into the house. Finally they used the garbage bins to climb over the walls and left.

"This incident gave us a fright and alerted us to be more careful."

"I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone to be extra careful and also to remember that safety always comes first."

Queensland Police Service are investigating the crime as a break in, although the men didn't gain access to the garage or house.

Screen grabs of men who followed a Sunnybank mother into her garage.

In May last year, more than 500 Sunnybank residents joined a march against crime in their suburb.

The protest came after the tragic death of much-loved Doctor Luping Zeng, who was shot dead in his MacGregor garage on April 16 in 2019 after an alleged robbery gone wrong.

Sunnybank protesters held signs which read "stop crimes, stop break-in, stop robbery, Act Now".

