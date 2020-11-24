Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Burglar Entering House Through Window
Burglar Entering House Through Window
Crime

‘Sophisticated’: Man sentenced for planned, ATM theft

by Grace Mason
24th Nov 2020 10:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE getaway driver in the "sophisticated and professional" break in and theft of an ATM from a remote Cape York business has been released on parole.

Tanu Albert Tamwoy, 23, a traditional owner at Umagico near Bamaga, drove the vehicle which three others allegedly broke into the community's general store in on February 26, stealing the entire ATM which was filled with about $14,000 cash, along with other items.

The Cairns Magistrates Court heard the group planned the break-in and cut the power to the building, before allegedly forcing entry through the toilet window and disabling the CCTV camera.

Tamu pleaded guilty to enter premises and commit indictable offence, stealing property of value exceeding $5000 and 14 breaches bail.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Along with the cash they allegedly stole items with a total value of more than $28,000.

Magistrate Sandra Pearson said the theft would have had a huge back on the remote community as it would have been the only ATM in town.

Umagico is about 5km from Bamaga near the tip of Cape York.

"When that was destroyed and stolen, no one in the community could access their money," she said.

"We are dealing with a remote community.

"There is that significant inconvenience and cost."

Police prosecutor Nathaniel Gillis said Tamwoy received a $1500 "cut" from the criminal proceeds.

He said the law stipulated he be deemed equally culpable to the other three alleged offenders even though he was the driver.

Defence solicitor Peter Honey concurred.

"They all chatted about it and decided to break in," he said.

"I guess any of them could have broken in your honour."

But he said his client was remorseful, penning a letter of apology and offering to pay back whatever restitution was ordered.

"He appreciates a lot of money was taken and a lot of damage done," he said.

He told the court Tamwoy had a heavily pregnant partner, responsibilities as a traditional owner and had taken "significant steps" to realise what he had done wrong and apologise.

He said when released from custody Tamwoy intended to get a job and "get on with his life".

Magistrate Pearson sentenced him to 12 months jail fully suspended and ordered him to pay $5000 compensation.

The court heard the other males allegedly involved included a teenager and two other men whose cases are still both before court.

Originally published as 'Sophisticated': Man sentenced for planned, hi-tech ATM theft

More Stories

atm crime editors picks robbery theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        ‘Lucky he’s not dead’: Car crash runaway pays heavy price

        Premium Content ‘Lucky he’s not dead’: Car crash runaway pays heavy price

        News A SOUTH Burnett driver was lucky to escape with his life, but not much else, after...

        REVEALED: Region to host new 100km ultra-marathon event

        Premium Content REVEALED: Region to host new 100km ultra-marathon event

        News EXCLUSIVE: Athletes will be put to the ultimate test at this new ultra-marathon...

        Maidenwell bushfire reignites, multiple crews on scene

        Premium Content Maidenwell bushfire reignites, multiple crews on scene

        News MULTIPLE fire crews are on scene at a bushfire near a popular swimming spot in...