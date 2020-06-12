Menu
Tony and Carmella Soprano at home. Picture: HBO
TV

Sopranos creator lets slip on Tony’s fate

12th Jun 2020 9:30 AM

WARNING: SPOILER ALERT

Did he or didn't he? The fate of Tony Soprano is one of the most hotly contested television endings in history with reams of content dedicated to whether or not the famous mob boss was killed in a diner in the final episode of the hit series.

Now creator David Chase may have accidentally spoiled the cryptic finale during a leaked interview for "The Sopranos Sessions," his book celebrating the Emmy-winning HBO mob drama, the independent reports.

At the end of 2007's final episode, titled "Made in America," Tony Soprano (played by the late James Gandolfini) is eating out with his family amid a turf war between the New Jersey and New York mafia families while an enemy hit man waits in their midst.

The screen then fades to black as Journey's "Don't Stop Believin' " blares on the soundtrack, leaving it ambiguous whether the show's star gets whacked - until now, the New York Post reports.

SPOILERS BELOW

 

What happened after the screen cut to black had been hotly debated by fans.
The hit show ended in 2007. Picture: HBO
In the roundtable discussion, co-author Alan Sepinwall asked Chase, "When you said there was an end point, you don't mean Tony at Holsten's [the diner], you just meant, 'I think I have two more years' worth of stories left in me.' "

Then Chase, 74, dropped the bombshell: "Yes, I think I had that death scene around two years before the end … But we didn't do that."

Noticing his epic leak, co-author Matt Zoller Seitz chimed in: "You realise, of course, that you just referred to that as a death scene."

"F - - k you guys," replied Chase upon realising his blunder.

Indeed, in one fell swoop, the mob-show boss retrospectively spoiled a plot point that's been debated for years by everyone from The Post to the "Sopranos" stars themselves.

Here's hoping Chase's goof doesn't have spoiler implications for the "Sopranos" prequel, "The Many Saints of Newark," which is slated to be released on March 12, 2021.

This story was originally published on the New York Post and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Sopranos creator lets slip on Tony's fate

