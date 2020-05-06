Scott Morrison has been offered an apology by radio broadcaster Ray Hadley for asking him in 2015 to swear on a Bible that he had supported then Prime Minister Tony Abbott when Malcolm Turnbull challenged for the Liberal leadership.

At the end of an interview with Mr Morrison on 2GB this morning, Mr Hadley said he wanted to apologise over their "blue" over the incident.

Scott Morrison looking for the bible in the radio studio during the 2015 interview with Ray Hadley.

Mr Hadley said he believed Mr Morrison had proven that he would be remembered as one of Australia's great prime ministers, exhibiting class, dignity and a "level of energy I've rarely seen."

"Accept my sincere apologies," Mr Hadley said. "You are a great Prime Minister."

Mr Morrison thanked Mr Hadley for the apology which he said was "kind and generous".

In September 2015, the broadcaster tried to make Mr Morrison, who was Social Services Minister at the time, swear on a Bible that he had not misled him about supporting Mr Abbott in the spill days earlier.

"It would make it easier for people to believe you," Mr Hadley said at the time.

Mr Morrison responded: "I'm a man of my word and, if you can't accept that, then that's your problem. It's an offensive thing to do to use people's faith in an interview like this.

The pair later buried the hatchet with a bible auctioned for $10,000 during a fundraiser.

"We're mates, mate, but that does step over the line," Mr Morrison said.

Mr Hadley had continued: "You're a man of faith. It's no good me swearing on a Bible; I don't share your faith."

Mr Morrison then said: "I will do it, Ray, but I think it's a very offensive thing for you to ask me to do but I'll do it if that's what you require … if you insist I will."

However, Mr Hadley did not insist any further.

Originally published as 'Sorry Scomo': Hadley apologises for Bible 'blue'