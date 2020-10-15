South Burnett arts sector receives $32,000 injection

THE ARTS sector in the South Burnett has received a huge boost, receiving over $30,000 from the Regional Arts Development Program.

At the South Burnett Regional Council monthly meeting yesterday Councillor Danita Potter announced the region was successful in an application to Arts Queensland for $32,933.

$5,000 of the funding will go towards the development of a regional arts policy.

$16,645 will go direct to the arts community through the Regional Arts Development Program and $11,288 will be a co-investment Regional Arts Development Project between the South Burnett Fraser Coast and Bundaberg Councils.

Cr Potter said this funding was something she was particularly excited about.

“I would like to make particular mention of the offered funding under the Regional Arts Development Program, this program is a partnership between Council and Arts Queensland,” Cr Potter said.

“Each year Council applies to Arts Queensland for a 60 per cent contribution to the arts program.

“I am very pleased to be able to announce that Council has been successful in our bid having asked for additional support this financial year.”

Mitchell Groth and Joshua Lamping with their creations from school holiday craft at Kingaroy Library. (Photo: File)

The South Burnett Libraries have also been busy securing grants and rolling out engaging and educational programs.

The Kingdom of Libraria – the South Burnett Libraries new children’s loyalty program launched in September and close to 100 children across the region have registered.

In February the South Burnett Libraries secured a tech savvy seniors grant of $9,056, which was used to purchase a fleet of new laptops and tablets.

Using funds secured via a $3,000 First 5 Forever Innovation Micro Grant, South Burnett Libraries will celebrate Children’s book week by visiting a number of schools across the region from October 16 – 23.

South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto said it’s tremendous to see the arts sector receive funding.

“It’s excellent to hear about some of the projects our library staff are doing as they continue to kick goals.” Cr Otto said.

“It’s tremendous news to hear about the funding for the arts.”

