South Burnett athletes qualify for national titles

South Burnett athletes Mackenzie Grundy, Macey Roberts, Cooper Weil, Paige O'Connor, Olivia Grundy, Jericho Pogany at the QLD Schools State Triathlon in Hervey Bay. (Picture: Contributed)

FIVE South Burnett athletes went away to the 2020 Queensland Schools State Triathlon Championships in Harvey Bay on February 21–22 with three qualifying for the QLD team.

Macey Roberts, Cooper Weil, Jericho Pogany, Paige O’Connor, Mackenzie and Olivia Grundy all competed with Macey, Mackenzie and Olivia all qualifying for the national titles in March as part of the QLD squad.

Olivia and Mackenzie’s mother Susan Grundy said the pair raced exceptionally.

“It was a very exciting weekend, all of the South Burnett competitors did really well,” Grundy said.

“Both the girls are the youngest of their age group so for them to both make the QLD team is exceptional.

“They were both so excited with the results and can’t wait to represent QLD at nationals.”

Olivia finished eighth in the junior category which featured a 300m swim, 10km ride and 2km run with Mackenzie finishing one better in the intermediate event.

Sisters Olivia and Mackenzie Grundy will both represent QLD in the national titles in March.

Former Nanango resident, Macey Roberts finished the intermediate race in 13th place, qualifying for the QLD team, which her mother Maree said was a feather in the cap.

“She has been competing in triathlons since grade five and it’s amazing to see all of her hard work pay off,” Roberts said.

“She works so hard at everything she does and is very humble so it’s nice to see her rewarded for her efforts.

“Macey does an amazing job balancing competition with school and already has seven assignments, which she aims to have done before heading off to nationals in March.”

Macey Roberts placed 13th in the intermediate event, qualifying for the state team.

Macey is currently in boarding school in Toowoomba however, loves to be a part of the South Burnett team according to Maree.

“She is really excited about the talent coming through the ranks out of the South Burnett,” Roberts said.

“Macey has a lot of time for the young kids coming through the sport and is really interested in helping them.”

In other results, Jericho Pogany finished 13th in the intermediate race with Paige O’Connor finishing 14th and Cooper Weil competing in the aquathlon event.

The School Sport Australia Triathlon National Championships will take place 22–25 March in Hervey Bay.